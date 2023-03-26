Help tornado victims in Mississippi and volunteer info

Salvation Army accepting donations of toilet paper, paper towel, hand sanitizer (large size), lotion (large size) and wet wipes. Items can be dropped off at the Social Services door at 527 Carnation St in Tupelo, Mon-Fri 9-4 and after hours to the staff at the Emergency Lodge (shelter) at the same address.
Donate to CREATE Foundation/United Way Monroe County relief fund.
Volunteer with Eight Days of Hope.
MEMA volunteer and donation sites.
Amory Walmart sets up mobile shower unit.
Volunteer with United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Follow updates on the the City of Amory's Facebook page.
Follow updates on the Amory Police Department's Facebook page.
Amory PD - For those bringing in large quantities of supplies, which will now include water, go to the old garment factory at 902 S Main St. If you are volunteering to disburse, you can report there as well. If you are coming to volunteer with clean up or anything else, report to the old armory by Amory Middle School 101 9th St South.
Amory First Assembly of God - Community drive-thru distribution center; 521 Tschudi Road; tarps, yard accessories, cleaning accessories, hygiene kits, water, etc.
Mantachie Drop Off Location - Mantachie Fire & Rescue, 2820 Highway 371. Accepting donations for Amory. In need of perishable foods, diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene items, sunscreen, lip balm, female products. Call Dawn Franks at 662-322-6710 so she can open the fire department.