HBCUs in Mississippi receive threats

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson State University Sign, Jackson, Mississippi, Photo Date: 1/30/2018

Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi, Photo Date: 1/30/2018. Credit: Jackson State University / YouTube.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Mississippi are among those across the country that have received bomb threats.

"Bomb detection canines were called in to sweep the entire campus and to ensure the Bearcat Community was not in any imminent danger," Rust College in Holly Springs announced Tuesday morning.

Other schools also issued statements.

At least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday morning, The Associated Press reported.

