HBCUs in Mississippi receive threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Mississippi are among those across the country that have received bomb threats.

"Bomb detection canines were called in to sweep the entire campus and to ensure the Bearcat Community was not in any imminent danger," Rust College in Holly Springs announced Tuesday morning.

Other schools also issued statements.

(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022

At least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday morning, The Associated Press reported.