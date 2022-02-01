HBCUs in Mississippi receive threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Mississippi are among those across the country that have received bomb threats.
"Bomb detection canines were called in to sweep the entire campus and to ensure the Bearcat Community was not in any imminent danger," Rust College in Holly Springs announced Tuesday morning.
Other schools also issued statements.
(1 of 3) JSU Alert: Jackson State University received a bomb threat this morning at 4:15 a.m. The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued.— Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) February 1, 2022
Due to today’s anonymous bomb threat, all campuses will operate virtually. There will be no in-person student activities and all classes will continue by virtual instruction on Canvas. The dining hall will serve brunch from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.— Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) February 1, 2022
The MVSU Campus has been CLEARED by the University Police with assistance from local law enforcement offices and the Leflore County EMS. Classes will remain virtual. Only Essential personnel should report to campus. Normal business will resume on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.— Mississippi Valley State University (@MVSUDEVILS) February 1, 2022
At least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday morning, The Associated Press reported.