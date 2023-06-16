Friday morning severe weather damaged 69 homes, killed one person in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friday morning’s severe weather damaged at least 69 homes and left one person dead.
The death happened in Canton.
The following counties have reported damage so far:
- Covington - 20 homes
- Claiborne - 3 homes
- Jones - 15 homes
- Simpson - 15 homes
- Hinds - 11 homes
- Madison - multiple homes (no number provided)
- Warren - 2 homes, 1 church
- Yazoo County - 3 homes
More counties may report more damage.
Victims are encouraged to self-report damage using MEMA’s online self-reporting tool.