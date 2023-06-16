 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southern Prentiss Counties through 315
PM CDT...

At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Baldwyn, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Booneville, Baldwyn, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta,
Chapelville, Thrasher, Hobo Station, Frankstown and Kirkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Friday morning severe weather damaged 69 homes, killed one person in Mississippi

  • Updated
Submit damage report through MEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friday morning’s severe weather damaged at least 69 homes and left one person dead.

The death happened in Canton.

The following counties have reported damage so far:

  • Covington - 20 homes
  • Claiborne - 3 homes
  • Jones - 15 homes
  • Simpson - 15 homes
  • Hinds - 11 homes
  • Madison - multiple homes (no number provided)
  • Warren - 2 homes, 1 church
  • Yazoo County - 3 homes

More counties may report more damage.

Victims are encouraged to self-report damage using MEMA’s online self-reporting tool.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

