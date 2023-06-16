Friday morning severe weather damaged 69 homes, killed one person in Mississippi

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southern Prentiss Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Baldwyn, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Booneville, Baldwyn, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta, Chapelville, Thrasher, Hobo Station, Frankstown and Kirkville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH