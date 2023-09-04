Former Mississippi state trooper killed in accident Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A retired state trooper was killed Monday after a wrecked car rolled on top of him in Panola County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) identified the victim as Michael Griffin, 62, of Ripley.
Griffin came upon a two-vehicle wreck at approximately 11 a.m. on Highway 6, according to MHP. The wreck involved a pickup truck and a car.
Griffin pulled over to check on one of the drivers and the car rolled on top of him. He died at the scene.
According to MHP, Griffin retired from the MHP in 2021 but continued to work with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety as a liaison.
MHP is investigating the incident.
Panola County is west of Oxford.