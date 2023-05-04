 Skip to main content
Former gov. to release messages amid investigation into welfare scandal

  • Updated
Phil Bryant

Phil Bryant, Republican governor of Mississippi from 2012 to 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File).

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant goes public contending his withholding of text messages that he sent while in office has unfairly painted him as possibly hiding any wrongdoing over welfare money.

Bryant said in a video statement published Thursday morning he will release those text messages at 5 p.m.

He believes future governors should be allowed executive privilege to withhold similar communications.

Media outlets sued for access to those messages. This comes as the state deals with what's described as the largest public embezzlement scandal.

Bryant has not been charged in the investigation.

