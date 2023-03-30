Family killed in tornado, son speaks out: the DeAngelo White story

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Imagine losing your mother, father, brother and your home within a matter of seconds.
That’s what happened to DeAngelo White last Friday.
Seconds after he received a tornado warning alert on his phone, his life changed forever.
A tornado ripped his home into pieces.
"Boom it hit and we just felt the house moving and everything,” he said. “I felt like air over my head so I knew we were like outside.”
He and his cousin picked debris off their backs and helped White get his wife and kids to safety.
After escaping, White rushed across the street to check on his parents and brother. He called their names but no one answered.
Helen Munford, 54; Danny Munford, 51; and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.
White said his mother’s body had been thrown yards away and his father's and brother’s bodies were found in a field behind the house.
White described his mom as a brilliant lady. She drove a school bus and taught.
“Man, I could write a book about my momma, you know,” White said. “I could write a book about her. I just hate she had to go through some things like this.”