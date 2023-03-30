 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Family killed in tornado, son speaks out: the DeAngelo White story

  • Updated
  • 0
DeAngelo White, Helen Munford

DeAngelo White and his mother Helen Munford. Photo Date: Unknown.

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Imagine losing your mother, father, brother and your home within a matter of seconds.

That’s what happened to DeAngelo White last Friday.

Seconds after he received a tornado warning alert on his phone, his life changed forever.

A tornado ripped his home into pieces.

"Boom it hit and we just felt the house moving and everything,” he said. “I felt like air over my head so I knew we were like outside.”

He and his cousin picked debris off their backs and helped White get his wife and kids to safety.

After escaping, White rushed across the street to check on his parents and brother. He called their names but no one answered.

Helen Munford, 54; Danny Munford, 51; and their 14-year-old twin son Jadarrion Murphy died in the storm.

White said his mother’s body had been thrown yards away and his father's and brother’s bodies were found in a field behind the house.

White described his mom as a brilliant lady. She drove a school bus and taught.

“Man, I could write a book about my momma, you know,” White said. “I could write a book about her. I just hate she had to go through some things like this.”

Tags

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you