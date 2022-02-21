 Skip to main content
Executive orders aimed to help military families and communities in Mississippi

Tate Reeves

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs executive orders creating the Military Star Schools program and the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council. Photo Date: Feb. 21, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed two military-related executive orders on Monday, Feb. 21.

One order creates the Military Star Schools program, and the second order creates the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council (MDCDC).

The Star program provides additional resources to help military families adjust to their new schools.

Schools can apply for the Military Star designation. To do so, they have to meet the following criteria:

  • Designate a staff member as a military ambassador
  • Maintain a webpage on the school’s website that includes resources for military students and their families
  • Maintain a peer-to-peer transition program that assists military students in transitioning into the school
  • Offer professional development training opportunities for staff members on issues relating to military students

According to the governor’s office, “The MDCDC will be coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, which is housed within the Mississippi Development Authority, and will provide a body in which representatives of the communities in which military installations are located can advise executive and legislative officials regarding opportunities and threats to military installations in the state.

This includes representatives from the Columbus Air Force Base and Camp McCain Training Center in Grenada.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

