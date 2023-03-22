Exam couldn't determine Rasheem Carter cause of death, MBI announces

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State medical examiners could not determine how Rasheem Carter died, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old disappeared on Oct. 2 in Laurel. Authorities found his body a month later in a wooded area approximately 21 miles from Taylorsville.
Medical examiners completed a forensic anthropology exam on Feb. 2.
“Based solely upon the condition of the remains, there was no means by which a cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office,” MBI announced.
Carter’s family believes someone murdered him and called for a federal investigation on Monday.
“One thing is for certain,” attorney Ben Crump said alongside Carter’s family. “This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed.”
MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the death, the state agency also announced.