 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exam couldn't determine Rasheem Carter cause of death, MBI announces

  • Updated
  • 0
Rasheem Ryelle Carter

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, Source: Laurel Police Department.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State medical examiners could not determine how Rasheem Carter died, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old disappeared on Oct. 2 in Laurel. Authorities found his body a month later in a wooded area approximately 21 miles from Taylorsville.

RelatedMississippi man's death prompts calls for federal probe

Medical examiners completed a forensic anthropology exam on Feb. 2.

“Based solely upon the condition of the remains, there was no means by which a cause of death could be reasonably determined by the medical examiner’s office,” MBI announced.

Carter’s family believes someone murdered him and called for a federal investigation on Monday.

“One thing is for certain,” attorney Ben Crump said alongside Carter’s family. “This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed.”

MBI and the Smith County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the death, the state agency also announced.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you