Escapee captured Tuesday afternoon in Holly Springs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — An inmate accused of escaping in north Mississippi is back in custody.
Authorities arrested Kirtis Elkins Tuesday afternoon at a hotel in Holly Springs, Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) spokesman Leo Honeycutt said.
Elkins escaped while being transported from Benton County to DeSoto County on Monday, July 24.
He fled into a wooded area when he was allowed to use the bathroom on the side of the road.
Prior to his escape, he only had a few weeks until parole, according to MDOC; however, the escape will extend his stay behind bars.
Holly Springs is approximately 41 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee.