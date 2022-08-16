 Skip to main content
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child

  • Updated
Josh Smith

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs.

He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related.

Kristina Smith

Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number: JAB6759. The vehicle was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.

Bay Springs is approximately 45 miles north of Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

