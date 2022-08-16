Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Bay Springs child

Update Aug. 18, 2022
Josh Smith and his mother Kristi Smith have been located and are safe.
Original article below
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs.
He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related.
Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number: JAB6759. The vehicle was last seen traveling in an unknown direction.
Bay Springs is approximately 45 miles north of Hattiesburg.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.