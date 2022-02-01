Elementary school principal arrested in Mississippi Delta

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested an elementary school principal in the Mississippi Delta on Monday, Jan. 31.
According to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Keith Aycock was arrested at Bayou Academy following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior.
He served as elementary school principal there.
Investigators charged him with attempted child exploitation.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is now overseeing the investigation.
WTVA reached out to the academy for a statement.