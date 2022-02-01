 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elementary school principal arrested in Mississippi Delta

  • Updated
  • 0
Norman Keith Aycock

Norman Keith Aycock, Source: Bolivar County Sheriff's Office

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested an elementary school principal in the Mississippi Delta on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Keith Aycock was arrested at Bayou Academy following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior.

He served as elementary school principal there.

Investigators charged him with attempted child exploitation.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is now overseeing the investigation.

WTVA reached out to the academy for a statement. 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you