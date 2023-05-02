Dangerous fugitive wanted in Mississippi Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State authorities issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about a dangerous fugitive wanted in the Mississippi Delta.
Stanley Self Jr., 24, is wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning in Mound Bayou, which is in Bolivar County.
Mound Bayou is approximately 120 miles southwest of Tupelo.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS), Self allegedly shot a state trooper in the arm along U.S. Highway 61.
The trooper’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
He’s believed to be near Isaac and South streets in Mound Bayou.
Self is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt.
He has a tattoo of a cross on his chest and a name on his right arm.
Anyone who sees him or sees any suspicious activity should call 911.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the location or arrest of the suspect.