Corral hurt early, Baylor wins Sugar Bowl

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible on Sunday... Much colder air will filter into the Mid-South on Sunday behind a cold front that will continue to push through the Mid-South during the overnight hours. By Sunday Morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across much of the area. Temperatures will not climb much on Sunday as strong cold air advection will occur across the region. In addition, gusty northwest winds will bring wind chill values into the teens and twenties across the area during the day. By Sunday mid-day, an upper level low pressure will begin to move into the Mid-South. Rain and snow will change over to all snow. With the recent warm temperatures, much of the snow will melt as it reaches the ground. However, light snow accumulations may occur on grassy or elevated surfaces.