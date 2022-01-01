NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WTVA) -- Matt Corral left the game in the 1st quarter with a leg injury and the Baylor Bears defense stifled Ole Miss to win the Sugar Bowl 21 to 7. It is the first Sugar Bowl win for Baylor since 1957.
Corral hurt early, Baylor wins Sugar Bowl
- By: Matt St. Jean
-
- Updated
- 0
Matt St. Jean
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Matt is from the Boston, Massachusetts, area. He joined WTVA in December 2019.
