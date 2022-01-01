You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible on Sunday...

Much colder air will filter into the Mid-South on Sunday behind a
cold front that will continue to push through the Mid-South
during the overnight hours. By Sunday Morning, temperatures will
be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across much of the area.
Temperatures will not climb much on Sunday as strong cold air
advection will occur across the region. In addition, gusty
northwest winds will bring wind chill values into the teens and
twenties across the area during the day.

By Sunday mid-day, an upper level low pressure will begin to move
into the Mid-South. Rain and snow will change over to all snow.
With the recent warm temperatures, much of the snow will melt as
it reaches the ground. However, light snow accumulations may occur
on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Corral hurt early, Baylor wins Sugar Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Baylor scored 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to secure the Sugar Bowl victory

 Matt St. Jean

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WTVA) -- Matt Corral left the game in the 1st quarter with a leg injury and the Baylor Bears defense stifled Ole Miss to win the Sugar Bowl 21 to 7. It is the first Sugar Bowl win for Baylor since 1957.

