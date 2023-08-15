Buc-ee’s coming to Mississippi Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WTVA) — Buc-ee’s is coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The new travel center is being built in Harrison County at Interstate 10 and Menge Avenue.
This location is approximately 10 miles northwest of Gulfport and 22 miles west of Biloxi.
This will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Mississippi.
Officials will break ground on Sept. 13.
Buc-ee’s is basically a giant gas station. The new location will have 120 fueling pumps and 24 EV charging stations. It's famous for its in-store experience.