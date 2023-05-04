Bond denied for suspect accused of threatening to kill Sen. Roger Wicker

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal judge denied bond for the man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
According to court documents, William Sappington went to the home of Wicker’s cousin in Hickory Flat on April 26 and asked for a way to contact the senator.
George Wicker claimed Sappington threatened to kill the senator, and George Wicker then called 911.
An investigator interviewed Sappington the following day at the jail in Benton County. He denied the accusation.
According to court documents, Sappington was arrested in Benton County in 2014 for allegedly assaulting his brother.
He allegedly ran from police and a K9 bit Sappington’s arm. Law enforcement officers then transported him to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Sappington claimed he was kidnapped and the officers violated jurisdiction laws by transporting him across state lines without a hearing, according to court documents.
Sappington got out of jail in November 2022. He unsuccessfully tried to hire an attorney to work his 2014 case, according to court documents.
He believed talking to one of Mississippi’s U.S. senators was his last course of action to get justice.
According to court documents, Sappington believed the senator played a part in the 2014 kidnapping.
As a result, he was arrested and charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official.
Sappington appeared in federal court on Wednesday where a judge found probable cause to keep him in jail until trial. A trial date has not been set.