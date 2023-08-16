Body of missing Carroll County woman found

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The body of a woman missing from Carroll County has been found.
A City of Flowood employee found the body of Taminique Keys late Monday morning, Aug. 14, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
The employee found the body near the intersection of Interstates 20 and 55.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed.
Someone last saw the 38-year-old on Aug. 9 walking in the same area where her body was later found.
A Silver Alert was later issued.
Carroll County is south of Grenada and Flowood is a suburb of Jackson.