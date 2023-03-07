Bill to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage goes to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The bill to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage up to a year now awaits Gov. Tate Reeves' signature.
The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate passed Senate Bill 2212 on Tuesday.
Currently, Medicaid postpartum coverage only spans two months.
The governor is expected to sign the bill into law after he called on lawmakers to approve the extension last week, something he had previously not been supportive of.
