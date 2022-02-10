Almost $25M to aid site development across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is investing nearly $25 million in site development projects across the state, the governor announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Yellow Creek State Inland Port Authority in Tishomingo County is receiving $50,000 for work at the Boothe Property Development at Yellow Creek Port.
The Community Development Foundation in Lee County is receiving $250,000 for the construction of building and expansion pads, as well as road work at The HIVE Business Park.
The NorthStar Industrial Park in Oktibbeha County has been awarded almost $3.4 million in funding.
