76.3% of third graders in Mississippi passed reading test on first try

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of third graders in Mississippi’s public schools passed the statewide reading test on the first attempt.
More than 31,600 students took the test this spring; 76.3% of those students passed, the Mississippi Department of Education announced on Thursday.
Almost 74% of students passed the test on the first try during the 2021-22 school year.
Any third graders who did not pass the test this spring can retest twice. Students must pass the test to be promoted to fourth grade.
Percentage of students who passed on first try:
- Aberdeen School District - 57.8%
- Alcorn School District - 81.7%
- Amory School District - 89.6%
- Baldwyn School District - 67.8%
- Booneville School District - 80.7%
- Calhoun County School District - 80.3%
- Chickasaw County School District - 80.5%
- Choctaw County School District - 87.1%
- Columbus Municipal School District - 64.7%
- Grenada School District - 91.9%
- Itawamba County School District - 83.8%
- Kosciusko School District - 75.2%
- Lafayette County School District - 79.2%
- Lee County School District - 79.5%
- Louisville Municipal School District - 78.9%
- Lowndes County School District - 86.8%
- Monroe County School District - 86.4%
- Nettleton School District - 85.9%
- New Albany Public Schools - 83.1%
- Noxubee County School District - 43.4%
- Okolona Separate School District - 52.5%
- Oxford School District - 82.2%
- Pontotoc City Schools - 78.7%
- Pontotoc County School District - 80.4%
- Prentiss County School District - 72.2%
- Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District - 73.7%
- Tishomingo County Separate Municipal School District - 85.0%
- Tupelo Public School District - 74.3%
- Union County School District - 92.4%
- Water Valley School District - 64.9%
- Webster County School District - 83.6%
- West Point Consolidated School District - 77.3%
- Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District - 69.4%
Open the PDF below to view all scores per district and individual school.