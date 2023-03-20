 Skip to main content
61 schools named Military Star Schools

Mississippi Military Star School logo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Sixty-one schools in Mississippi have been designated as the state’s first Military Star Schools, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced on Monday.

The list of schools includes:

  • Aberdeen High School
  • Belle-Shivers Middle School [Aberdeen]
  • Caledonia Elementary School
  • Caledonia High School
  • Caledonia Middle School
  • Heritage Academy [Columbus]

“The Military Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce, and life-ready,” according to MDE’s website.

The schools must meet certain requirements to become a Military Star School.

“These include appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families, providing student-led transition services and peer support, ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families, and publicly recognizing service members and their families,” according to MDE’s website.

All the schools listed above are in Lowndes and Monroe counties. The Columbus Air Force base is in Lowndes County. It's one of the region's most populated military bases. Aberdeen schools are less than 20 miles away.

