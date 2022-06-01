Mississippi WIC provides options in wake of infant formula shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi WIC says it’s taking action to ensure its participants continue to receive all supplemental benefits in the wake of a national infant formula shortage.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the WIC program does not have a reserve of infant formula.
However, the WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list. The products will be available from May 31 to Aug. 31.
WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their WIC clinic to change to an alternate formula that is currently available.
Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit or a similar product.
