Mississippi warden reacts to fugitives capture

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Some prison wardens and corrections officers say that weren't shocked or surprised Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship.
The surprise for some is that Casey White didn't kill Vicky White after his escape.
"I was thinking that if he had the opportunity, he probably would kill her because he's on the run and if she was slowing him down. And then I reflected on the fact that she drew her money down out of the bank. So they had he had access to bonds and things like that. So I was surprised that she was still alive," Dr. Ora Starks, Warden at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, said.
The warden believes the next steps for investigators is to determine if the pair had help with their escape or during their time on the run.