THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION JACKSON MISSISSIPPI.

THE MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION JACKSON MISSISSIPPI, ON
BEHALF OF THE LOUISIANA STATE POLICE, HAS ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT
FOR 2 MONTH OLD AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND 9 YEAR OLD EILEEN DE LEON
RAMOS. AMAYA HERNANDEZ IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC FEMALE, 22
INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 12 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR.
AMAYA HERNANDEZ WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK ONESIE. EILEEN DE
LEON RAMOS IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC FEMALE 9 YEAR OLD, THREE
FEET TALL, WEIGHING 45 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR.
EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED POLO STYLE SHIRT
AND KHAKI SKIRT. AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND ELIEEN DE LEON RAMOS ARE
ACCOMPANIED BY SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ. SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ IS
DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC MALE 25 YEAR OLD, FIVE FEET, THREE INCHES
TALL, WEIGHING 140 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. THE
VEHICLE BEING USED IS A 2007 BLUE HONDA CIVIC BEARING MISSISSIPPI
LICENSE PLATE P, N, C, 3, 2, 7, 9. THE VEHICLE WAS LAST SEEN
TRAVELING NORTH INTO MISSISSIPPI, NORTH OF MILE MARKER 142 ON
INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 55. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THE
WHEREABOUTS OF AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS, OR
SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ, OR THE VEHICLE, CONTACT THE MISSISSIPPI
BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AT 8, 5, 5, 6, 4, 2, 5, 3, 7, 8.

Mississippi warden reacts to fugitives capture

  Updated
  • 0
Dr. Ora Starks

Dr. Ora Starks is the Warden at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility in Indianola, MS. 

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Some prison wardens and corrections officers say that weren't shocked or surprised Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship.

The surprise for some is that Casey White didn't kill Vicky White after his escape.

"I was thinking that if he had the opportunity, he probably would kill her because he's on the run and if she was slowing him down. And then I reflected on the fact that she drew her money down out of the bank. So they had he had access to bonds and things like that. So I was surprised that she was still alive," Dr. Ora Starks, Warden at Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, said.

The warden believes the next steps for investigators is to determine if the pair had help with their escape or during their time on the run.

