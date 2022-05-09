Mississippi warden reacts to fugitives capture

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION JACKSON MISSISSIPPI. THE MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION JACKSON MISSISSIPPI, ON BEHALF OF THE LOUISIANA STATE POLICE, HAS ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT FOR 2 MONTH OLD AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND 9 YEAR OLD EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS. AMAYA HERNANDEZ IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC FEMALE, 22 INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 12 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. AMAYA HERNANDEZ WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK ONESIE. EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC FEMALE 9 YEAR OLD, THREE FEET TALL, WEIGHING 45 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED POLO STYLE SHIRT AND KHAKI SKIRT. AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND ELIEEN DE LEON RAMOS ARE ACCOMPANIED BY SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ. SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC MALE 25 YEAR OLD, FIVE FEET, THREE INCHES TALL, WEIGHING 140 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. THE VEHICLE BEING USED IS A 2007 BLUE HONDA CIVIC BEARING MISSISSIPPI LICENSE PLATE P, N, C, 3, 2, 7, 9. THE VEHICLE WAS LAST SEEN TRAVELING NORTH INTO MISSISSIPPI, NORTH OF MILE MARKER 142 ON INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 55. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF AMAYA HERNANDEZ AND EILEEN DE LEON RAMOS, OR SERGIO DAVID HERNANDEZ, OR THE VEHICLE, CONTACT THE MISSISSIPPI BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AT 8, 5, 5, 6, 4, 2, 5, 3, 7, 8.