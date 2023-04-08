Mississippi utility company fuels volunteer efforts for storm victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi utility company is fueling volunteer efforts in the wake of recent tornado outbreaks.
Atmos Energy is contributing $50,000 to the American Red Cross Mississippi chapter to help with relief efforts in Amory and Rolling Fork.
Over 300 Red Cross workers have been on the ground in the affected areas feeding people, helping them find shelter and tending to other needs.
"We continue to recover," said Ken Smith, supervisor of Atmos Energy. "We are pleased and we hope that this donation will make a difference as they help with those recovery efforts."
The Atmos donation was made available through its "Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities" program.