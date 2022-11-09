 Skip to main content
Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

  • Updated
computer, internet, cyber attack

Photo Date: 10/19/2020. Credit: Pexels.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more.

He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election.

“An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of our websites to be periodically inaccessible this afternoon. We want to be extremely clear and reinsure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised.”

According to CloudFlare.com, a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.

He later stated on Wednesday, “At this time, we do not have confirmation as to where the DDoS activity originated and more evidence would be required to attribute to any person or group.”

