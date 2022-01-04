Mississippi troopers reported two deaths during New Year's holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers reported two fatalities during their New Year’s travel enforcement period.
The period began on Dec. 30 and ended on Sunday, Jan. 2.
During this period, MHP issued 14,792 citations, made 279 arrests for impaired driving.
Troopers investigated 178 crashes that resulted in 25 injuries and two fatalities.
The deadly crashes happened in DeSoto and Hinds counties.
During the same period last year, MHP investigated 158 crashes with three deaths. Troopers made 184 DUI arrests.
MHP conducts similar enforcement periods for major holidays. During these periods, all available troopers are used to promote safe traveling and remove impaired drivers.