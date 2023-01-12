Mississippi Theatre Association conference comes to town

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Theatre Association (M.T.A). conference comes to town for the first time in over a decade. But the normally joyous event, now is clouded by sadness with the passing of Tupelo Theatre Director Tom Booth. Booth was excited about the event.
The conference acts as an opportunity for young people to find their voice. This event will also bring nearly a thousand people to the area.
“It is incredible. It is the best part of the year to see the energy from all of these high school students in one place especially at the awards ceremony,” says M.T.A. Executive Director Stacy Howell, “They get so excited and also they are so supportive throughout the entire weekend they see a show that they like. They laugh. They cry. They get emotionally involved in the productions and it’s really incredible to see the students reacting in that way.”
Reese Overstreet was a part of the Mississippi Theatre Association in high school. When they finished, they both continued their affiliation with M.T.A.
“This was my team sport which I thought was really important. So I got to do some of the same things you might do on a soccer team. I got to work with an ensemble, which is a theater version of a team. Really get to team build and really meet so many amazing people,” says Overstreet.
The event also affects the local economy.
“We are staying in hotels. We are bringing in buses. So, we have all of these 800-1,000 people eating at the local eateries in the area, going shopping, and that's just a great economic boost to the area,” says Howell.
The conference starts tonight and will last until Sunday. This weekend there will be performances from hosts, high school drama teams, and college students.