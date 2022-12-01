Mississippi Supreme Court objects to Loden execution

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Supreme Court said death row inmate Thomas Loden Jr. shouldn't be put to death.

The state's high court filed its opinion on Thursday in federal court in Jackson.

Ultimately, a federal judge will decide if Loden's execution should move forward.

Loden is challenging the state's lethal injection method.

In 2015, he was one of several death row inmates who signed on to a federal complaint about the state's method.

The state's method is what most states use: a three-drug cocktail — an anesthetic, paralytic agent and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

Loden's attorneys told the federal court the use of the three-drug cocktail led to botched executions across the country including recently failed executions in Alabama.

The Mississippi court said the state changed its execution procedures this summer to allow lethal injection, gas, electrocution and firing squad.

However, the justices claim seven days does not give Loden a meaningful opportunity to challenge his chosen method of execution.

He’s scheduled to be executed on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. local time.

Loden, 58, was convicted in Itawamba County of murdering Leesa Marie Gray, 16, in 2000.