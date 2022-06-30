Mississippi Supreme Court denies death row inmate's request for evidence transfer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state’s highest court denies a death row inmate’s request for evidence to be transferred to a new facility for additional testing.
Willie Jerome Manning was convicted in 1994 of the murders of Mississippi State University students Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller.
Manning asked the Mississippi Supreme Court for permission to transfer evidence to a different laboratory for additional DNA testing.
According to the court’s ruling, Manning had DNA evidence and fingerprints analyzed for six years. He had allegedly received inconclusive results.
A previous court denied his request to transfer evidence to a different facility for more testing.
He appealed that denial to the Supreme Court. The court's latest ruling re-affirmed the denial.