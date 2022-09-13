Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is holding its bi-annual career expo on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at The Mill.
This gives students a head start when applying for internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs or co-op opportunities.
The event is hosted by the MSU Career Center, and it's a completely free event with transportation to and from The Mill.
More than 100 companies are at the event, such as C-Spire, Chevron, FedEx and International Paper.
The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m.