Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo

  • Updated
Mississippi State University holds its bi-annual career expo to get students prepared for internships, full-time employment and much more.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University is holding its bi-annual career expo on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at The Mill.

This gives students a head start when applying for internships, part-time jobs, full-time jobs or co-op opportunities.

Student with resume

Student turning in resume. Date:9/13/22

The event is hosted by the MSU Career Center, and it's a completely free event with transportation to and from The Mill.

More than 100 companies are at the event, such as C-Spire, Chevron, FedEx and International Paper.

The event is from noon to 4:00 p.m.

