 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mississippi State University has been honored with a Blue Star Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0

WTVA's reporter Jake White takes a look at the new Blue Star Memorial on the Mississippi State University Campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University was honored with a Blue Star Memorial marker for its outstanding work with U.S. military veterans.

This Blue Star Memorial is the only one of its kind at a university in the nation.

The event was hosted by the Mississippi Garden Club and is a lasting tribute to those who have served in the armed forces.

Blue Star Memorial

The unveiling of the Blue Star Memorial in Starkville Mississippi. 10/18/22

Mississippi State University is consistently recognized nationally as a top 10 university for support of the veteran community.

The memorial is now visible to the public for viewing on the front lawn of the Center for America's Veterans on campus.

Tags

Recommended for you