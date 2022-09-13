Mississippi State University adopts a new app to help with the mental health of students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new emphasis on mental health awareness worldwide has MSU giving its students an outlet to seek assistance.
Mississippi State is using the app My SSP which gives students access to counseling options.
The app is free to download right now on the App Store and Google Play Store.
WTVA reporter Jake White interviewed Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Jeremy Baham to learn more about the app and how it aims to help students.
