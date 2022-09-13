 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi State University adopts a new app to help with the mental health of students

  • Updated
  • 0

WTVA's Jake White gives us more insight on the app that could help students with their mental health

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new emphasis on mental health awareness worldwide has MSU giving its students an outlet to seek assistance.

Mississippi State is using the app My SSP which gives students access to counseling options.

Students at Mississippi State University

Students at Mississippi State University. Date:9/13/22

The app is free to download right now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

WTVA reporter Jake White interviewed Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Jeremy Baham to learn more about the app and how it aims to help students.

Watch the interview in the video above.

Tags

Recommended for you