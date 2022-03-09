 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi State students benefit from additional Astronaut Scholarship Foundation award

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi State students benefit from additional Astronaut Scholarship Foundation award

Photos taken after program and luncheon recognizing students Reese Dunne ad Britain Steele, MSU's 2021 winners of the Astronaut Scholarship, presented by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. L-R: Dr. David Hoffman, Director of the Office of Prestigious External Scholarship; Reese Dunne, 2021 Astronaut Scholar, Mechanical Engineering; Jerry Bostick (MSU ’62), VIP Guest of Honor; Britain Steele, 2021 Astronaut Scholar, Aerospace Engineering; Caroline Schumacher, Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, President & CEO; Ray Gildea, MSU Alum and Scholarship Sponsor. (photo by Megan Bean / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - MSU students will have more scholarship opportunities as the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation expands the university's awards.

The ASF will allow for seven additional scholars over the next seven years.

MSU students became eligible for the prestigious merit-based scholarships in 2017. Each award is worth up to $15,000 and selected students become official Astronaut Scholars, with access to ASF's Innovative Leadership Mentor Program.

They may also attend ASF's Innovators Week and Gala, featuring the Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence.

Students majoring in STEM fields apply during their sophomore or junior years of college and must express intent to pursue research or advance their field upon completion of their degree.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you