Mississippi State students benefit from additional Astronaut Scholarship Foundation award

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - MSU students will have more scholarship opportunities as the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation expands the university's awards.
The ASF will allow for seven additional scholars over the next seven years.
MSU students became eligible for the prestigious merit-based scholarships in 2017. Each award is worth up to $15,000 and selected students become official Astronaut Scholars, with access to ASF's Innovative Leadership Mentor Program.
They may also attend ASF's Innovators Week and Gala, featuring the Neil Armstrong Award of Excellence.
Students majoring in STEM fields apply during their sophomore or junior years of college and must express intent to pursue research or advance their field upon completion of their degree.