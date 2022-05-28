 Skip to main content
Mississippi State softball's season over after second straight Super Regional loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State Softball lost it's second straight game in a row to Arizona in the Starkville Super Regional on Saturday.

The Super Regional was historic for a few reasons - it was the first in Mississippi State Softball program history and it was also the first D1 Super Regional held at a Mississippi location.

The historic season came to a close after Arizona outscored the bulldogs 7-1 in Game 2, punching its ticket to the Women's College World Series for a 25th time in school history.

These two losses came just after the bulldogs went 4-0 in elimination matches, including two straight over Florida State, the number two national seed, to win the Tallahassee Regional and advance to the Super Regional Round. 

