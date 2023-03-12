 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mississippi State men, women to join Ole Miss women in NCAA Tournament

Basketball

(WTVA) — The Mississippi State men and women will play in the NCAA Tournament as will the Ole Miss women.

The Mississippi State men's team is among eight teams that will play hoping to advance to the round of 64.

The Bulldogs will face Pitt in a First Four game Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

A win there will put MSU in the round of 64 in the Midwest Region against Iowa State Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State women will play a First Four game this week as well. 

A win over Illinois in South Bend, Indiana, Wednesday or Thursday will send the Bulldogs to face Creighton in South Bend on Friday.

As for the Ole Miss women, there was no doubt going into Sunday the team would play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels now know they will face Gonzaga Friday at Stanford.

