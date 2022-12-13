Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State University has announced the passing of head football coach Mike Leach.
Leach died Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was 61.
The university said in the announcement Tuesday morning Leach's death was following complications from a heart condition.
"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," said the family in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity."
"His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game," said Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum. "Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends."
The coach was coming off his best season at Mississippi State with eight wins and preparing his team for the ReliaQuest Bowl when he fell ill and was flown by helicopter Sunday from Starkville to the hospital in Jackson.
He was 19-17 in his three seasons with the Bulldogs and had successful head coaching stints at Washington State and Texas Tech before coming to MSU.
Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their four children.
Former MSU Athletics Director John Cohen, now at Auburn, shared a heartfelt statement about Leach's death. Cohen is the person who hired Leach in early 2020.
My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur and fearless warrior.A great man who impacted so many lives, including my own. Sharon, the entire Leach family, and MSU are in our hearts and prayers. Rest In Peace Mike. You made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/6jWAP8Uip4— John Cohen (@JohnCohenAD) December 13, 2022