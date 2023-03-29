Mississippi Senate votes not to confirm new State Superintendent of education

JACKSON, Miss (WTVA) -- The Mississippi senate opposed the confirmation of Dr. Robert Taylor as State Superintendent of Education.
State senators questioned the process the Mississippi State Board of Education used to select a candidate.
Senate confirmation is required.
State Board of Education chairwoman Rosemary Aultman says the board used a fair, competitive and rigorous application process to select the most qualified candidate.
The board hired a search firm and the process took six months and considered 26 candidates.
Dr. Taylor is a 30-year veteran educator and the former deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
The SBE will schedule a special-called meeting in the coming days to name an interim state superintendent and take steps to begin a new search.