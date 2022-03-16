Mississippi Senate passes resolution to cut all ties with Russia

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Senate passed a resolution Wednesday condemning Russia for its invasion into Ukraine and calls for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 aims to stop the following:
- The sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia at the Department of Revenue;
- The investment of Public Employees Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens;
- The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects; or
- The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities.
If the Mississippi House of Representatives approves the resolution, a copy would be sent to President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian ambassador.
“Every morning we see more and more horrors occurring in Ukraine at the hands of Russia’s leadership,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “This resolution sends a clear message to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives: Mississippi supports you, you are in our prayers, and we will not associate with Russia or its murderous dictator.”