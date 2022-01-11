Mississippi Senate leaders are proposing a plan to increase teachers pay

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Senate leaders are proposing a $210 million investment in teachers over the next two years and that includes increasing teacher salaries.
Many teachers work long hours during the school year and since the start of the pandemic they have had to work a little harder.
The pay increase is an attempt to move the state away from its low national ranking for educators' salaries.
Tupelo Superintendent, Rob Picou, said that his teachers show up every day and provide care to the students.
He hopes that the senate leaders will do everything that they can to provide greater compensation for teachers.
He said that his biggest fear is that we are going to get to a point where people aren't going to go into this profession.