Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has started recruiting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in Columbus is recruiting students' right now.
The instructors say it is the only school of its kind in the state.
Any Mississippi student is elidable for admission if they meet the criteria.
They are looking for students who have strong academic potential.
If you are accepted into MSMS it is tuition free because it is completely funded by the state.
There is a room and board fee because the students live on campus.
March 1st is the final deadline but if you need more time, you can reach out to the coordinator of admissions.
The application process is similar to a college application process which includes but is not limited to essays and letters of recommendations.
Office of Admissions: 662-329-7687