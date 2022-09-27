Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019.
Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State Board of Education assigned grades.
Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts received a C or higher for the 2021-22 school year.
“The pandemic not only disrupted teaching and learning, it also impacted the state’s accountability system that evaluates the effectiveness of schools and districts,” Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Kim Benton said. “While we are encouraged by the tremendous growth, it is especially important this year to look at all the components that make up each school and district grade to get a complete picture of student growth and achievement.”
The 2021-22 grades were impacted by key factors involving student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers and one-year adjustments to the accountability system, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
The following school districts are located in or near the WTVA viewing area.
Key: (2019 grade - 2022 grade)
Aberdeen School District (F - C)
Alcorn School District (A - A)
Amory School District (A - B)
Attala County School District (D - B)
Baldwyn School District (B - B)
Benton County School District (C - C)
Booneville School District (A - A)
Calhoun County School District (C - B)
Chickasaw County School District (2022 grade: A)
*Houston and Chickasaw County school districts consolidated in 2021. Houston 2019 grade: B; Chickasaw County 2019 grade: D.
Choctaw County School District (B - A)
Columbus Municipal School District (D - C)
Corinth School District (B - C)
Grenada School District (B - A)
Itawamba County School District (B - A)
Kosciusko School District (B - B)
Lafayette County School District (A - A)
Lee County School District (B - B)
Louisville Municipal School District (B - C)
Lowndes County School District (A - A)
Monroe County School District (B - A)
Nettleton School District (C - C)
New Albany Public School District (A - A)
North Tippah School District (B - B)
Noxubee County School District (F - D)
Okolona Separate School District (D - C)
Oxford School District (A - A)
Pontotoc City School District (A - A)
Pontotoc County School District (B - A)
Prentiss County School District (B - A)
South Tippah School District (B - B)
Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District (C - B)
Tishomingo County School District (A - A)
Tupelo Public School District (B - A)
Union County School District (A - A)
Water Valley School District (D - B)
Webster County School District (B - A)
Open the PDF below to view the grades for all school districts.
Open the PDFs below to view the grades for individual schools.
Some high schools are shown in the Traditional (T) 1000 Point Schools PDF [these schools have grade configurations that include grades 9-12 only].
The other high schools are shown in the Non-Traditional (NT) 1000 Point Schools PDF [these schools have grade configurations that include grades below grade 9].
The 700 Point Schools PDF includes elementary schools.