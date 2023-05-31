Mississippi School Association holds conference in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Many nurses are in town for the 2023 Mississippi School Nurses Association (MSNA). This is the first time the MSNA has met in person since 2019 before the pandemic shut it down. Now they are holding the conference in Tupelo for the very first time.
More than 100 nurses are attending this conference which will be going on until June 2nd. The nurses will be able to meet and network with colleagues in the medical field. There will be vendors set up with medical equipment and more.
The statewide nursing shortage is an important topic at the conference. Especially since the industry is scrambling to keep nurses in the field and recruit new ones. The medical field is working hard to get the profession back to what it was before the pandemic.