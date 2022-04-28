Mississippi requests federal aid approval for March 22 severe weather

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor requests the president issue a major disaster declaration to help with the recovery from the March 22 outbreak of severe weather.
Mississippi is requesting individual assistance for Clay, Hinds, Holmes and Kemper counties.
The storms destroyed or severely damaged 68 homes in those four counties. The damage is estimated to be worth more than $1 million.
The National Weather Service says 27 tornadoes swept through the state that day. Three people were injured.
Individual assistance is for residents in the declared counties. It can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
President Joe Biden must approve the request for federal assistance to become available.