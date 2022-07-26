 Skip to main content
Mississippi reported first Moneypox case

Monkeypox virus

Monkeypox virus. Credit: MGN.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has reported its first case of Monkeypox, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported on Monday, July 25.

MSDH did not identify the individual nor where the individual lives.

Health officials are working to identify any people who may have come in contact with the patient.

As of July 22, there have been 2,891 cases in the United States with no reported deaths.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus of the same name.

Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, muscle aches, rash, blisters and ulcers.

The illness typically last two to four weeks.

Open this link to learn more about the virus.

