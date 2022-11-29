 Skip to main content
Mississippi receiving grant money to help with prescribed burns

Prescribed Burn

Money for fire-dependent habitats like this one in Piney Woods. Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) -  The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has received grant money to help support controlled-burn projects across the state.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Mississippi $4.3 million as part of the new America the Beautiful Challenge.
 
The money will be used for improving over 90,000 acres of fire-dependent habitats including some Northeast Mississippi locations in the Blackland Prairie area.
 
A prescribed burn is done to benefit wildlife and forest health.  
 

