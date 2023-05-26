Mississippi officials are urging safety reminders for Memorial Day weekend on the water

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA ) - It'll be a wet weekend for many this Memorial Day.
A lot of Mississippians will be dusting off the boats and heading to the water.
However, those fun times all come with a warning.
State Conservation Officers say it’s important to be equipped with safety tools, including life jackets and devices that shut off boat engines if a boater falls into the water.
"We want them to be safe and that's what our job is out here to just do some safety checks and make sure everybody got the proper equipment and enjoys the weekend," Lt. John McFerrin with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks noted, "The main thing everybody goes home at the end of the day."
Captains can expect to encounter an increase in boating traffic across the holiday weekend.
Officers also remind boaters to drink responsibly on the water.