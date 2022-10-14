 Skip to main content
Mississippi may join Alabama as a state banning Kratom

  • Updated
Mississippi State Capitol

There are signs the Mississippi Legislature may join Alabama in banning the substance Kratom.

The Associated Press reports that the Mississippi Legislature could ban the substance, which can cause the effects of a stimulant and sedative.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website has information about Kratom such as how it can affect the human body.

It appears there could be a bill filed to ban Kratom during the next session of the Mississippi Legislature, which convenes in January.

This week, members of a Mississippi House Drug Policy Committee heard from Kratom supporters as well as doctors who want the substance banned.

