Mississippi Lottery makes June 2023 transfer

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Over a billion dollars was the total of Mississippi's Mega Millions jackpots and Powerball lotteries combined.
However, roads and schools are the real winners.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s final transfer to the state for Fiscal Year 2023 was over $9.1 million.
That brought the total up to over $122 million for the fiscal year.
By law, the first $80 million of lottery revenue goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, proceeds after that go to the Education Enhancement Fund.
This year that added up to over $42.3 million.