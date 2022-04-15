 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mississippi Lottery completes March transfer of $11.5M for state use

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi Lottery reaches $1B in gross sales

Source: Mississippi Lottery Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it completed its March transfer of $11.5 million to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

More than $95 million has been transferred for the Fiscal Year 2022.

Of that total amount, $80 million has been sent to the state for road and bridge needs, as well as $15 million to benefit the Education Enhancement Fund, according to the Corporation.

According to the Corporation, March’s transfer was the first monthly transfer fully directed to fund education.

State law says the first $80 million in net proceeds go toward infrastructure needs for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go toward the education fund.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you