Mississippi Lottery completes March transfer of $11.5M for state use

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it completed its March transfer of $11.5 million to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.
More than $95 million has been transferred for the Fiscal Year 2022.
Of that total amount, $80 million has been sent to the state for road and bridge needs, as well as $15 million to benefit the Education Enhancement Fund, according to the Corporation.
According to the Corporation, March’s transfer was the first monthly transfer fully directed to fund education.
State law says the first $80 million in net proceeds go toward infrastructure needs for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go toward the education fund.