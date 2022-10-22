Mississippi legislators hope to reinstate voting rights for convicted felons

COLUMBUS, MS (WTVA) --
Members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus hosted a public forum at the Communiversity at EMCC's Golden Triangle campus.
Those attending could let their voice be heard on political issues facing the state, including giving those with criminal convictions an easier path to voting rights.
ACLU of Mississippi hosted classes at the event to give guidance on how to restore one's voting rights after a conviction. Communications and Advocacy director Candace Coleman spoke at the event.
"Voting rights restoration is so important here in Mississippi. We have so many people who have past felony convictions and have not been able to get their voting rights restored.
Federal lawsuits were filed in Mississippi in 2017 and 2018 seeking automatic restoration of voting rights for people who have finished serving sentences for disenfranchising crimes.